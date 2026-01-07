© 2026 KSMU Radio
Have you had a hard talk with an older driver? Tell us about it

By Joel Rose
Published January 7, 2026 at 9:18 AM CST
NPR wants to hear your story about how you navigated a difficult moment with an older driver in your life.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
As the number of older drivers on the road increases, so do concerns about their ability to drive safely. But at the same time, many Americans over 65 depend on driving for mobility and independence.

What have you done when facing the difficult situation of an aging parent or relative with diminishing driving skills? NPR wants to hear your story. Please fill out the form below to help inform our coverage on the radio and online.

Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
