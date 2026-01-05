© 2026 KSMU Radio
2 police officers relive Jan. 6 through their own bodycam footage

By Bronson Arcuri,
Tom DreisbachBarrie Hardymon
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST

On Jan. 6, 2021, 140 police officers were injured defending the U.S. Capitol from a violent mob of President Trump's supporters. Five years later, many still live with the physical and psychological damage from that day.

NPR Investigations correspondent Tom Dreisbach sat down with two officers who defended the Capitol — Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges — to watch their police body camera footage from Jan. 6. Both were subjected to some of the most brutal violence of the day, inside a tunnel where police were outnumbered by rioters armed with flagpoles, stun guns, crutches, stolen police shields and chemical sprays.

Fanone, Hodges and other officers say that Trump's mass pardon of Jan. 6 rioters has exacerbated the trauma of that day. Both Fanone and Hodges have received death threats and been called "crisis actors." But the footage from their body cameras shows the reality of what they experienced.

Both videos come from NPR's Jan. 6 archive, part of a long-term effort to preserve the historical record — a public database tracking every arrest, charge, verdict and sentence related to the attack. In Decemeber 2025, the archive expanded to include police body camera and surveillance video and other courtroom evidence, making this material available for anyone to examine firsthand. For more, go to npr.org/j6archive.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bronson Arcuri
Bronson Arcuri is a video producer at NPR, where he directs the "Planet Money Shorts" video series and helps out with Tiny Desk Concerts from time to time. He also produced "Elise Tries" and "Ron's Office Hours" along with the "Junior Bugler" series, which he still insists was "pretty good for what it was."
Tom Dreisbach
Tom Dreisbach is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories.
Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute and Pop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.
