Photos: Tens of thousands of supporters attend memorial for Charlie Kirk in Arizona

Early Sunday, people started lining up outside the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., for the memorial for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. People wore "I am Charlie Kirk" hats and T-shirts, "Make America Great Again" baseball caps and carried American flags. The line extended for over a mile outside the stadium, according to Glendale Police.
The memorial service features Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, who on Thursday was named the new CEO of Turning Point USA. Kirk founded the nonprofit in 2012 as a space for young conservatives. President Trump and Vice President Vance traveled for the service along with many other GOP leaders, who have praised Kirk for boosting support for Trump among young voters.
