This week in the housing market

By Laurel Wamsley,
Juana Summers
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:19 PM CDT

Mortgage rates are finally dropping a bit lower at the end of a slow summer season. We take a look at what the latest data tells us about what's ahead.

