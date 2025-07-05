Photos: Texas grapples with devastation from deadly flooding

Updated July 7, 2025 at 3:51 PM CDT
Search and rescue efforts continue in Central Texas where, since Friday, flash flooding has left at least 89 people dead. Survivors of the disaster say the dramatic rise of the Guadalupe River came as a surprise.
Most of the victims are from Kerr County, where children's summer camps are popular. Camp Mystic, located on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, says it is grieving the loss of 27
campers and counselors.
President Trump said on Truth Social he has signed a disaster declaration to give more resources to Kerr County, Texas, in the wake of the flooding.
"These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing," he wrote.
July 7
A crew of firefighters from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, gather for a briefing as they aid in search and rescue efforts near the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area.
First responders carry out search and rescue operations near the Guadalupe River in Ingram.
Heal-Corp Search and Rescue volunteers perform searches on horseback near Camp Mystic.
Vehicles are seen stuck in debris near the Guadalupe River in Hunt.
Volunteers carry out search and rescue operations near the Guadalupe River in Ingram.
July 6
People react as they inspect an area outside sleeping quarters at Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt on Sunday.
Search and rescue workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding in Hunt.
Officials search on the grounds of Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River.
U.S. Border Patrol officers search through debris after massive flooding along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
Campers embrace after arriving to a reunification area as girls from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reconnected with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas
Volunteers search for missing people along the banks of the Guadalupe River after recent flooding in Hunt, Texas.
July 5
A drone view shows fallen trees, as a result of flash flooding, in Comfort, Texas, July 5, 2025.
People climb over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River in Ingram.
Officials inspect an area at Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.
A view inside of a cabin at Camp Mystic.
A Sheriff's deputy pauses while combing through the banks of the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic.
A Camp Mystic mailbox is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area .
Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.
People look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic.
Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.
People look at debris on the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the areain Hunt, Texas.
Trees are downed outside of a building at Camp Mystic following flash flooding.
Flood waters left debris including vehicles and equipment scattered in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville, Texas.
July 4
Houses and cars are partially submerged in flood waters in an aerial view near Kerrville, Texas on Friday.
A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake in Kerrville, Texas.
Families are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area in Ingram, Texas
Boerne search and rescue team members prepare their Zodiac boat for operations on the flooded Guadalupe River in Comfort, Texas.
Onlookers survey damage caused along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.
Debris is left behind by a raging Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
First responders deliver people to a reunification center after flash flooding in the area in Ingram, Texas.
A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
Kerrville resident Leighton Sterling watches flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.
Families line up at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area in Ingram, Texas.