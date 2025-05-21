Storm damage at Grant Beach Park means its pool won't open as scheduled

A popular pool in Springfield will not open as scheduled this season due to storm damage on April 29.

Grant Beach Park’s pool house, an approximately 70-year-old native rock building, sustained damage as winds up to 95 mph moved through the city.

Jenny Fillmer Edwards is spokesperson for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, which operates Springfield pools.

"Chunks of the roof have been lost," she said. "The way that it is constructed, it's not just a question of putting new shingles on it. It's a flat roof, and we are having to have engineering take a look at it and tell us what we should do next. So it's not going to be a quick fix. We know that.

Not only did the roof sustain damage, so did the inside of the pool house as rain poured inside.

"It's too soon to really say whether or when the pool is going to reopen for the summer season," Fillmer Edwards said.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board pools open on Saturday, May 24.

To help make up for the Grant Beach Pool being closed, Silver Springs Pool will be open an extra day.

The parks department has been busy cleaning up damage across the city.

Fillmer Edwards said trees and large limbs fell at many Springfield parks.



