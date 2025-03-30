© 2025 KSMU Radio
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

In 'The Dream Hotel,' AI monitors people's dreams. The results are life-altering

By Emily Kwong,
Tinbete ErmyasGurjit Kaur
Published March 30, 2025 at 4:03 PM CDT

NPR's Emily Kwong speaks with writer Laila Lalami about her new book, "The Dream Hotel."

