Canned tuna sold at Costco, Trader Joe's recalled over botulism risk

Canned tuna sold at major grocery stores across 26 states and the District of Columbia has been recalled over botulism risks due to faulty packaging that could compromise safety, according to manufacturer, Tri-Union Seafoods, and the FDA.

The California-based company issued a voluntary recall for 13 products and advised consumers to exercise extreme caution if they have purchased the recalled products, which were available at stores such as Costco, Trader Joe's, Kroger, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Walmart and Publix.

Three things to know

Tri-Union Seafoods announced the recall of canned tuna products under Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B and Trader Joe's brand names on Feb. 7. The FDA published the recall this week.

The impacted products were described as having defective "easy pull" packaging that could allow for the seal to be compromised over time, or contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

That bacteria, if consumed, can lead to food poisoning via botulism, which is extremely dangerous and can result in illness or death. So far, there have been no reports of illness related to the recalled products.

So what should you do?

You can check out the list of all impacted states, products and stores here.

If you suspect you have purchased one of the recalled cans, the company advises that you return it to the retailer for a refund, throw it away or contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a retrieval kit and coupon.

Even if the tuna smells or looks fine, chuck it, the company said. Anyone who has consumed the affected tuna is advised to seek medical attention immediately.

