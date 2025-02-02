Photos: See all the red carpet looks from the 67th Grammy Awards

Celebrating its 67th year, the 2025 Grammy Awards are here! Music's biggest stars will be celebrating at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where Trevor Noah will be hosting for his fifth consecutive year.
This year, the Grammy's are partnering up with MusiCares to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Here are some of tonight's most memorable red carpet looks.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP
/
Invision/AP
Chappell Roan
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doechii
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Charli xcx
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Alicia Keys
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shaboozey
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jaden Smith
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cardi B
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Gracie Abrams
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kali Uchis
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shakira
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Victoria Monét
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Coco Jones
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Peso Pluma
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Avery Wilson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Troye Sivan
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Shenseea
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Brittany Howard
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Benson Boone
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tems
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cimafunk
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelsea Ballerini
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
J Balvin
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Charley Crockett