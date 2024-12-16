New Missouri guide is designed for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities, special health care needs

There’s a new resource guide in Missouri for parents and caregivers of children from birth to age 12. The guide provides descriptions, links and phone numbers of various statewide resources. It’s organized by types of supports categorized as “discovery and navigation,” “connecting and networking” and “goods and services.”

The guide was developed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and LifeCourse Nexus Training and Technical Assistance Center at the UMKC Institute for Human Development.

The guide was targeted to assist Missouri families of children with special health care needs and disabilities, but MODSS says it’s useful for all families. It highlights Missouri Family to Family and the Special Health Care Needs Family Partnership, which provide free statewide services and are staffed by parents or family members of those with special health care needs or disabilities.

“Through many of our partners throughout the state, we are thrilled to provide Missouri families with this easy-to-use guide,” said Melanie Highland, director of the Division of Senior and Disability Services with DHSS in a news release. “Whether a family is looking for support for their child’s special health care needs, mental health resources or child care information, this guide connects them to resources that strengthen their support network.”