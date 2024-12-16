© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Missouri guide is designed for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities, special health care needs

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:30 PM CST
The cover of a new guide for families in Missouri.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
The cover of a new guide for families in Missouri.

The guide highlights Missouri Family to Family and the Special Health Care Needs Family Partnership.

There’s a new resource guide in Missouri for parents and caregivers of children from birth to age 12. The guide provides descriptions, links and phone numbers of various statewide resources. It’s organized by types of supports categorized as “discovery and navigation,” “connecting and networking” and “goods and services.”

The guide was developed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and LifeCourse Nexus Training and Technical Assistance Center at the UMKC Institute for Human Development.

The guide was targeted to assist Missouri families of children with special health care needs and disabilities, but MODSS says it’s useful for all families. It highlights Missouri Family to Family and the Special Health Care Needs Family Partnership, which provide free statewide services and are staffed by parents or family members of those with special health care needs or disabilities.

“Through many of our partners throughout the state, we are thrilled to provide Missouri families with this easy-to-use guide,” said Melanie Highland, director of the Division of Senior and Disability Services with DHSS in a news release. “Whether a family is looking for support for their child’s special health care needs, mental health resources or child care information, this guide connects them to resources that strengthen their support network.”
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky