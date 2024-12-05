Free period products will soon be available at all Springfield-Greene County Library branches

A southwest Missouri library district is working to make free period products more widely available.

Those items as well as diapers and toothbrushes are already available at no cost at one Springfield-Greene County Library District branch. But a $10,000 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded Thursday to the district’s foundation, will allow those items to be made available at all branches. Visitors to the Library Station have access to free period products, diapers and toothbrushes.

The effort began with the forming of a four-member committee to figure out what a hygiene station might look like, according to Library Station Branch Manager Kim Flores. One member already had some ideas from writing a paper for her Master’s degree on the supplying of period products in libraries.

Flores said they received a small number of products from a donor. Another donor gave diapers.

"We put our hygiene station at the front of the branch close to the bathrooms so nobody has to ask, nobody has to say anything," she said. "It's just available."

They applied for the CFO grant to expand the program.

Katie Hopkins, planning and development librarian for the Springfield-Greene County Library, pointed out that libraries aren’t just about books. They’re community hubs.

"And at any one time you've got people in our branches who are there helping their children learn, looking for jobs, accessing government or health documents," she said, "I mean, there are a million things that we're helping people find everyday. They shouldn't be prevented or stopped from doing that because they're in need of a period product."

Hopkins said the grant will allow them to provide free period products at all 10 branches.

