2 American women are playing in the U.S. Open women's singles semifinals

Two American women have advanced to the semifinals in the U.S. Open.

Jessica Pegula, seeded No. 6, and No. 13 seed Emma Navarro, will play Thursday in separate women’s singles matches.

Pegula – a Buffalo, New York, native – will play unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic after defeating No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek on Wednesday, 6-2, 6-4. She has beat Swiatek, who won the U.S. Open in 2022, four times.

Emma Navarro, from New York City, will play No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka after she defeated Paula Badosa 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday.

The winners of the two Thursday semifinal matches will advance to Saturday's women's finals.

