Republic Tigers to compete for State football championship

The Republic Tigers are headed to the class five State High School Football Championship for the first time this Friday, after a one-point victory last Saturday over regional powerhouse Webb City.

The Tigers enter the championship game with a 12 and two record and will face undefeated Cardinal Ritter, a team from the St. Louis area.

Republic head coach Ryan Cornelsen took over the program in 2021. He says there is no secret to their success, just accountability and effort, and making the right adjustments as the season went on.

“For three years now, this Senior Class has really worked hard,” Cornelsen explained, “they’ve put in a lot of time in the off-season, tried to become better athletes, and better football players. I think that hard work and their effort has allowed them to have a great season.”

With 17 starters and two kickers graduating this year Cornelsen says next season they’ll be looking at almost a whole new roster, but he believes in the culture they’ve built around football in Republic and for now they are focused on the game ahead

“We’ve had two Saturday games and our crowds have been standing room only, and they’ve been loud. The community’s done a great job supporting our young people,” He said, “and our kids, their just excited for the opportunity and proud to be where they’re at and of what they’ve accomplished, with one more goal this Friday.”

The game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at Faurot Field in Columbia.

Tickets are $10 and must be purchased online through the Missouri State High School Athletics Association. Fans cheering for Republic should sit in visitor’s sections 106-107.

A pay-per-view video broadcast is also available from the MSHSAA. Follow this link to ticket information, and this link to broadcast information.

A free audio broadcast of the game will be available from the independent community sports website Republic Tiger Sports at this link.

Visit the Republic School District facebook page for more information.