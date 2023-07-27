Christian County Library welcomes new board members

The Christian County Library welcomed two new trustees at their July 25th Board meeting. This comes amid expansion and contention in the library district. The new board members, Echo Alexzander and Diana Brazeale, replace Matthew Suarez and Paula Bishop.

Library director Renee Brummett said, typically the board would have recommended Suarez and Bishop be retained for an additional term, but the Christian County Commission asked that their positions on the board be open to applications. The library district has faced outspoken criticism, including multiple interruptions in the June 20th board meeting, during which the board rejected a hypothetical book rating system.

In a Springfield Daily Citizen article, Christian County Commissioner Lynn Morris said they opened the positions to applications because of feedback from the community. At that time, Morris said Saurez and Bishop did reapply, and he was happy for that. Ultimately, Alexzander and Brazeale were chosen to fill the posts. Brummett acknowledged what she called growing pains in the city but is focused on meeting the needs of one of the most rapidly developing communities in the State.

Earlier this summer, the Nixa Branch celebrated its 5th anniversary by more than doubling its square footage. The library district was able to purchase the building it had been leasing part of for the library. Director Brummett said the space will have to be renovated to create public spaces, but the need is already there.