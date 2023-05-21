Biden and McCarthy set to meet again Monday for debt ceiling talks

Updated May 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM ET

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a "productive phone call" with President Biden as negotiations over a bipartisan deal to increase the United States' debt limit faltered over the last few days.

The call took place as Biden flies back to Washington from the G-7 summit in Japan.

McCarthy added top negotiators from his team and the president's will return to meetings on Sunday in advance of an in-person meeting between the speaker and president on Monday. The White House confirmed the phone call between Biden and McCarthy and the plan for Monday's meeting.

In recent days, the Biden administration and House Republicans have focused their public efforts on blaming the other side for the impasse on ways to prevent an unprecedent debt default, rather than working toward a final agreement.

Speaking after the G-7 concluded, Biden repeated his accusations that Republicans were to blame for the deadlock. "It's time for the other side to move off extreme positions because much of what they've already proposed is simply, quite frankly, unacceptable" he said.

Biden said he was willing to cut spending, but said Republicans needed to consider raising tax revenues. House Republicans are largely opposed to any tax increase – a major tool Biden has relied on in his proposed budgets to lower the deficit.

Biden said he expected to speak to McCarthy on Air Force One. "My guess is he's gonna want to deal directly with me in making sure we're all on the same page," Biden said.

McCarthy has characterized the White House as "moving backward" in talks.

"The president pivoted back," McCarthy said on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures. "He actually proposed spending billions more next year than we spend this year."

"All the discussions we had before, I felt we were at a place that we could agree together, that we would have compromise. We wouldn't get what our bill said — we would find compromise," he added. "Now the president, even though he was overseas, fought to change places. I don't understand that."

Susan Walsh / AP / AP President Joe Biden answers questions on the U.S. debt limits ahead of a bilateral meeting with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Biden says questions about the 14th amendment are 'unresolved'

Asked about invoking the Constitution's 14th amendment to avoid default — an untested tool that the progressive wing of his party has urged — Biden said he was unsure whether legal challenges to such a move could be resolved in time to avert default. "That's a question that I think is unresolved," he said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated Biden's position on the 14th amendment, telling NBC's Meet the Press: "It doesn't seem like something that could be appropriately used in these circumstances given the legal uncertainty around it and given the tight timeframe we're on, so my devout hope is that Congress will raise the debt ceiling."

Yellen has repeatedly warned lawmakers the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1, which she maintains is a "hard deadline."

"If the debt ceiling isn't raised, there will be hard choices to make about what bills go unpaid," she told NBC.

Biden's top staffers are increasingly framing House Republicans as more interested in catering to the right wing of their caucus than reaching a consensus on how to lower the deficit and increase the debt ceiling.

"Last night in D.C., the Speaker's team put on the table an offer that was a big step back and contained a set of extreme partisan demands that could never pass both Houses of Congress," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement issued early Sunday morning from Hiroshima.

According to a source familiar with negotiations, the White House's most recent offer to House Republicans included a vow to keep defense and nondefense spending in next year's budget at the same levels as the previous fiscal years. But Republicans have insisted on cuts to nondefense spending.

