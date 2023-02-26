© 2023 KSMU Radio
Watch: actor Jonathan Majors is having a moment in Hollywood

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Hiba AhmadShannon Rhoades
Published February 26, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST
Nickolai Hammar
/
NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with actor Jonathan Majors about his meteoric rise in Hollywood.

<<video goes here>>

Actor Jonathan Majors has arrived.

He's in not one, but three movies so far in 2023.

He plays Kang, the new villain in the Marvel universe, in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantomania. Stars as Damian Anderson opposite of Michael B. Jordan in the third installment of the Creed franchise, and as the awkward bodybuilder called Killian Maddox in Magazine Dreams - a hit drama that premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and received rave reviews - even a possible Oscar nod. The film was recently picked up by production house Searchlight Pictures.

Jonathan Majors made his way to the screen in the independent film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which was followed by a string of roles like Atticus Freeman in the HBO hit series Lovecraft Country that landed him an Emmy nomination in 2021, Nat Love in Netflix's western The Harder They Fall and Spike Lee's Da Five Bloods.

In an interview with NPR, the thirty-three year old Texas native shared his introduction to acting came a way of a theatre class he was forced to take after getting in trouble at school. Acting has been his focus ever since.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

On what drew him to acting

