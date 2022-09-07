AP seeks ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens' child custody record

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Associated Press has joined an effort to get a sealed court record from former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' child custody case.

The Boone County Circuit Court clerk on Tuesday accepted the AP's request to join The Kansas City Star's motion to make public the document outlining Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider's decision to move the case to Texas, where the former Republican governor’s ex-wife now lives.

Schneider sealed the record to protect the former couple's two young sons from public scrutiny. The Star's lawyer says the judge should redact parts of the judgment related directly to the children but allow the rest to be released, citing the importance of voters having access to information about candidates for public office.