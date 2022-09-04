One suspect found dead, the other remains at large, following mass stabbing in Canada

Updated September 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM ET

One of the two suspects connected to a series of stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead, authorities said Monday. The search for the other suspect is ongoing, police said.

The mass stabbing that occurred on Sunday morning left 10 people dead and 18 injured, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Authorities said that Damien Sanderson was found with fatal wounds, and that his injuries do not appear to be self-inflicted. RCMP's Rhonda Blackmore told reporters it's possible Sanderson may have been injured by the second suspect in the stabbing attack, Sanderson's brother Myles Sanderson.

Myles may also have injuries, Blackmore said, but is considered "armed and dangerous. The 30-year-old has an extensive criminal record involving persons and property crimes, authorities said.

The stabbings took place across 13 locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

The number of injured has grown since Sunday

The number of people with reported injuries rose to 18 on Monday, police said in an update. The day prior, 15 people were sent to hospitals and additional people could have transported themselves to hospitals, Blackmore said.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," she added. Police first received a call of a stabbing at the James Smith Cree Nation at 5:40 a.m. Police received more calls reporting more stabbings in the following minutes.

Warrants had been issued for the arrests of both suspects, said the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Myles Sanderson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering a residence. Before his death was confirmed by police, Damien Sanderson had been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering a residence.

A massive manhunt remains underway

The brothers were believed to have been traveling in a black Nissan Rogue SUV, license plate no. 119 MPI, but could have switched vehicles. The last sighting of the vehicle was in Regina, the provincial capital, at 11:45 a.m.

Police believe some of the victims were targeted by the suspects, and that others were attacked at random.

On Sunday evening, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks "horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," he said on Twitter. He said federal authorities were monitoring the situation.

