Due to budget changes, Missouri's Bright Flight scholarship funds set to reach more students

KSMU | By Josh Conaway
Published July 15, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT
Mizzou Legacy Circle at the Mel Carnahan Quadrangle on the campus of University of Missouri in Columbia is seen Tuesday.
Michael B. Thomas
/
Getty Images
The campus of Missouri University in Columbia.

The Bright Flight scholarship, which is awarded based on ACT or SAT scores, gives $3,000 a year to the top 3 percent of scorers in Missouri. Now, the top 4th and 5th percent of test-takers will be eligible for money for college.

Bright Flight is an award that encourages high-achieving high school students to stay in-state for their college education.

According to the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, students from the class of 2022 who are both enrolled in a Missouri college or university and who scored a 30 on the ACT or its equivalent SAT score are eligible for $1,000 dollars a year for their undergraduate education.

Students who scored a 31 or higher are eligible for the full $3,000. The Missouri legislature increased the budget for the program by $3.5 million.

When the Bright Flight program was introduced in 1986, the award amount was $2,000 dollars, while the tuition and fees at the University of Missouri were just over $1,400. Today, Mizzou calculates that tuition and fees alone will cost over $12,000 for Missouri residents. With the cost of housing adding another $10,000, the $3,000 dollar award makes a much smaller dent than it used to.

News
Josh Conaway
Josh Conaway is a graduate of Missouri State University with a B.A. in Political Science and an M.A. in International Affairs. He works as a news reporter and announcer at KSMU. His favorite part of the job is exploring the rich diversity of the Ozarks and meeting people with interesting stories to share. He has a passion for history and running.
