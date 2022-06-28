Midtown Historic District to host old-fashioned July 4th parade Monday

The Midtown Historic district will host Springfield’s 31st annual Old-Fashioned 4th of July Parade and Celebration in Washington Park on Monday.

This colorful celebration starts at 10 Monday morning at the intersection of Central Street and Drury Lane. The parade will feature a Victorian women’s drill team in all-white dresses, antique cars, local politicians, and the Central High School Kilties, who will play their characteristic bagpipes and bugles. The route will head west, before turning right on Benton Avenue and making its way to Washington Park, where the celebration continues until 1.

Susan Mann is a parade organizer.

“We plan to do basketball, we plan to do tennis, and some corn hole and things like that at the park," Mann told KSMU. "We’ll have music, we’ll have prizes. There’s a lot of fun things happening.”

There will be free ice cream and food trucks at Washington Park.