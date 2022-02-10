© 2022 KSMU Radio
State worker pay legislation advances in Missouri House

KSMU | By Associated Press-Summer Ballentine
Published February 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
The governor wanted a $15 minimum wage for state workers in the supplemental budget bill, but that's been scaled back to $12.

Missouri state workers would soon be guaranteed a minimum of $12 to $15 an hour under a plan advancing in the state House.

The GOP-House voted 112-8 for the measure Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson asked for a minimum of $15 an hour for all state workers. But House Republicans pared that back to $12 an hour or a 5.5% raise.

The House plan would still set a minimum wage of $15 an hour for state health care workers and other direct-care providers.

The budget plan also includes money for at most $1,500 grants to reimburse low-income families for pandemic-related education costs.

