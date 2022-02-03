Snow falls in southwest Missouri overnight creating hazardous driving conditions

Several inches of snow has fallen on southwest Missouri making driving difficult, especially on side roads.

Mark Burchfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said early this morning that reports of snowfall amounts were still coming in.

"We have around six inches of snow depth here in Springfield," said Burchfield, "and, from some of the reports coming in from across the area, it seems to be matching that. We should get a lot more reports later on this morning, however, that's kind of where we're at at this time."

Burchfield said light to moderate snow is expected through the morning hours.

The snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. But some light snow will move into the area Thursday night, especially along and south of I-44.

It's going to be a cold couple of days in the Ozarks.

"Wind chills will likely remain below zero for much of the day (Thursday), and, with this snow on the ground, that means that, for the next several days, it's going to remain cold, so the nights the next few nights are likely going to be in the single digits," said Burchfield.

High temperatures on the weekend will be warmer than Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs around 40 for Saturday and Sunday.