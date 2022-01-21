© 2022 KSMU Radio
Springfield-Greene County Health Department updates COVID-19 toolkit for businesses as cases continue to rise

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST
Work space
Luis Ricardo Rivera
/
Pixabay
Desk in a work space

There was a record 1,124 cases of COVID-19 in Greene County Thursday.

Area businesses and workplaces now have an updated COVID-19 Toolkit to help them prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department updated the toolkit, which was first released in September 2020, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

On Thursday, 1,124 cases of the illness were reported to the health department, which is a record. The highest number of daily cases during the surge caused by the delta variant was 406 on July 14. And the health department’s director, Katie Towns, predicted Wednesday the peak of the surge is still two weeks away.

The toolkit provides employers with things like quarantine and isolation guidance, prevention strategies, testing and vaccine information, exposure notification templates and printable flyers.

It can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/business.

Michele Skalicky
