High school, college students and RNs needed for support roles at CoxHealth as demand for services increases

CoxHealth is seeking to hire college students in healthcare programs and high school students as hospitals experience increased demand for services due to COVID-19.

Temporary opportunities are available, which the healthcare system said will offer the chance to get paid experience in the healthcare field while filling critical clinical and non-clinical support positions.

In a news release, Andrew Hedgpeth, vice-president of Human Resources at CoxHealth, said they’re experiencing high volumes at all of their campuses due to COVID-19, and the student positions will provide support to staff members as they care for patients.

The new positions are called Health Care Student Support Roles. Duties may include handing out food trays, answering call lights, taking vital signs, ambulating patients and more.

Students who are hired will receive specialized training, and positions are available in Springfield, Branson, Monett and Lamar.

CoxHealth is also seeking RNs who want flexible hours and to support during the surge.

College students can text “student” to 417-269-5627 or apply to the new temporary roles at https://careers-coxhealth.hctsportals.com/jobs/1093808-health-care-student-support-role?q=20222536

High school students can text “unit” to 417-269-5627 or apply at https://careers-coxhealth.hctsportals.com/jobs/936868-unit-assistant?q=unit%20assistant

Existing RNs can apply for a Support RN role by texting “support” to 417-269-5627 or at https://careers-coxhealth.hctsportals.com/jobs/1070232-support-rn-all-locations?q=support%20rn