Veterans will be celebrated at area universities on Thursday

Area universities are hosting events in honor of veterans on Veterans Day Thursday, November 11.

Drury University will hold a ceremony to honor veterans at 11 Thursday morning in the Plaster Gallery in the O’Reilly Family Event Center. It will feature a guest speaker, Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson, deputy commanding general–support, 99th Readiness Division. Thompson enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1985 and has since served across the U.S. and the world, including Afghanistan, Germany and Armenia. The event will also include patriotic music by the Drury Brass Quintet.

At 3 Thursday afternoon, Drury will show the film, Voices from Vietnam, in Olin Library. The film was shot and produced at Drury in collaboration with OTC and MSU. It focuses on local resident, Larry Rottmann, who deployed to Vietnam in 1967 and, who, for the next 30 years, struggled to make sense of the war.

Visitor parking is available in Lot 7 on Summit Avenue, just north of Harrison Stadium.

Missouri State University is hosting a free breakfast for area veterans starting at 8:30 Thursday morning. Registration is required.

And at 11:11 a.m., Taps will be played by trumpeters across the MSU campus beginning and ending in front of McDonald Arena.

Parking is available in the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center Lot 14 or Lot 29, both at the southwest corner of National and Bear Blvd.

Veterans and current military are invited to visit the Veteran Student Center tent at Bearfest Village Saturday, November 13, from 11 to 2 for free food and drinks before the MSU football game.

