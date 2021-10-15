Placemaking demonstration to determine if changes in downtown Springfield could improve visitor experience

You’ll notice some changes along South Avenue from McDaniel to Walnut Streets starting Friday (10/15). That’s where the City of Springfield and partners will be holding a placemaking demonstration through October 24th.

The demonstration will simulate an expanded curb line. A temporary mid-block crosswalk, reduction of on-street parking and narrowing of the driving lanes are intended to calm traffic while providing loading zones for business deliveries, according to city officials in a news release.

The demonstration is being done to find out if wider sidewalks, outdoor dining, landscaping and art installations could improve the visitor experience in downtown Springfield.

If you’d like to share feedback, you can do so through October 29 at southavenue.questionpro.com. Paper surveys will be available at locations near the installation.

That stretch of roadway will be closed to traffic Friday night for a kick-off event from 6 to 8.