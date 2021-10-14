© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fundraiser begins October 15! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
News

State changes school guidelines for exposure to COVID-19

KSMU | By The Kansas City Star,
The Associated Press
Published October 14, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT
Classroom
wokandapix
/
Pixabay
A school classroom

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri education officials say students, teachers and staff who were directly exposed to someone with the coronavirus will be allowed to stay in school and participate in sports and extracurricular activities if they follow new guidelines.

The new “test to stay” rules announced Tuesday say anyone exposed to a person with COVID-19 can remain in school if they get frequent negative test results.

Local health agencies will determine if the “test to stay” policy will be used in schools in their region.

The rules will require the person who was exposed to have no COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, with at least three rapid antigen tests taken in the first seven days after exposure.

News
The Kansas City Star
See stories by The Kansas City Star
The Associated Press