2 more Springfield women charged in riot at the US Capitol

KSMU | By Associated Press
Published October 8, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT
U.S. Capitol police officers walk near the Capitol complex on July 19. Congress voted to extend funding for the force.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two more Springfield women have been charged with participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the federal case again Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer was unsealed this week. They are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol building.

Court documents say a tipster directed investigators to Hentschel’s Facebook page where she had posted photos of her and Pryer at the Capitol on the day of the riot.

