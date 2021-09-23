© 2021 KSMU Radio
News

Free Shingles Vaccines To Be Available In October And November At Area Libraries

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 23, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT
Vaccine generic
KlausHausmann
/
Pixabay
Vaccine

There’s been an emphasis on the COVID-19 vaccine in the last few months due to the pandemic. But other vaccines continue to be available, too, including the shot to prevent shingles. And the Springfield-Greene County Library is partnering with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to offer shingles vaccines at four library branches in October and November.

Here's where Greene County residents 60 and older can receive a free shingles vaccine:

  • October 5 from 9 to noon at the Republic Branch Library
  • October 12 from 9:30 to 12:30 at the Strafford Branch Library
  • October 26 from 9:30 to 12:30 at the Willard Branch Library
  • November 9 from 9 to noon at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch.

Only 35 shots will be available at each location, and you must pre-register by calling 417-324-1962.

Singles is a disease that can cause a painful skin rash, fever and headache. More rarely, it can lead to pneumonia, hearing problems, blindness, brain inflammation and even death. The most common complication of shingles is long-term nerve pain.

News
Michele Skalicky
