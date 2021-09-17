© 2021 KSMU Radio
Missouri State University Students To Receive American Rescue Plan Funds

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT
Missouri State University Springfield campus

Missouri State University's Springfield campus received about $20.8 million of federal stimulus funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The West Plains campus received another $1.8 million. The Board of Governors Executive Committee has approved a plan to distribute the money to students.

Pell-eligible students will receive between $1500 to $1600.

All other domestic students will receive about $1000.

International students may apply for assistance in October and could receive around $750.

“Our students are always the top priority,” said MSU President Clif Smart in a news release. “Our hope is this will alleviate some of the financial burden for our students, so they can focus on being successful and reaching their goals.”

To be eligible, students must be currently enrolled in at least one credit hour and be classified as degree-seeking.

The funds are expected to be available for eligible students in October.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
