Eastbound James River Freeway To Northbound 65 Flyover Ramp To Be Closed This Weekend

The eastbound Route 60 to northbound Route 65 flyover ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, September 17, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 20.

MODOT said crews will clean and seal the bridge deck—a preventative maintenance measure, which will help extend the life of the bridge. The work was rescheduled from July due to weather.

The flyover ramp will be closed next weekend as well.

Drivers headed east on James River Freeway who want to go north will have to take southbound 65 to the Evans Road interchange to northbound 65.

You’re urged to find an alternate route to avoid the closure.

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule, according to MODOT.