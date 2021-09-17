© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Eastbound James River Freeway To Northbound 65 Flyover Ramp To Be Closed This Weekend

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 17, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT
Traffic cones
PublicDomainPictures
/
Pixabay
Traffic cones

The eastbound Route 60 to northbound Route 65 flyover ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, September 17, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 20.

MODOT said crews will clean and seal the bridge deck—a preventative maintenance measure, which will help extend the life of the bridge. The work was rescheduled from July due to weather.

The flyover ramp will be closed next weekend as well.

Drivers headed east on James River Freeway who want to go north will have to take southbound 65 to the Evans Road interchange to northbound 65.

You’re urged to find an alternate route to avoid the closure.

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule, according to MODOT.

News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky