CoxHealth Warns Its Name Is Being Used By Callers Who Are Not Affiliated With The Organization

Someone is apparently using CoxHealth’s name to gain personal information by phone.

Numerous individuals have reached out to the health system reporting they’ve been called by someone attempting to connect about various health issues or to sell medical equipment, according to CoxHealth in a news release. CoxHealth’s name appears on caller I.D. so the number appears to be connected with the health system even though it’s not.

The caller claims to be connected with CoxHealth and says they’re reaching out on behalf of a physician, and the person may ask for Medicare or a social security number. They may try to sell back braces and ask for credit card information.

According to CoxHealth, the calls are not the result of a data breach and the person calling is not someone from the health system.

CoxHealth officials said CoxHealth departments that handle medical devices do not “cold call” patients who do not have a physician’s order for medical equipment. Patients who do have an order for medical equipment and have a concern about a call should double check with their physician’s office before accepting any services or equipment over the phone. And CoxHealth will not call and proactively offer discounts for payment by credit card.