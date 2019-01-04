Names of Two Springfield Sports Facilities Have Changed

"Mediacom” is now gone from the names of Springfield’s ice skating facility and world team tennis stadium. A ten-year naming rights agreement between the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Mediacom Communications Corporation, which began in 2008, has ended.

The former Mediacom Ice Park is now Jordan Valley Ice Park. The agreement also included the former Mediacom Tennis Stadium at Cooper Tennis Complex, home of the Springfield Lasers. Signage on both facilities will be updated in the next few weeks, according to the park board.

The naming rights agreement generated $200,000 a year for 10 years.

Naming rights are now available for both facilities.

The 2500-seat world team tennis stadium was built in 1994. The ice park was built in 2001 as part of Springfield's Vision 20/20 Plan.