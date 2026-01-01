👉🎟️ Wednesday, August 12 Trivia Night is SOLD OUT!

Mark your calendars for the next Trivia Night from the dates listed below!

About KSMU Trivia Nights

Put your knowledge to the test at KSMU Trivia Night!

KSMU and Tie & Timber Beer Company invite you to an evening of laughs, friendly competition, and public radio-powered brainpower, hosted by Trivia Masters Lauryl Wagoner and Kyle Jeffries.

Gather your smartest friends (teams of 2–6 players) and join fellow trivia lovers for five exciting rounds of questions, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and the chance to win fantastic prizes—including KSMU swag and gift cards from local businesses.

Your $25 ticket includes:

🍕 2 slices of Tie & Timber pizza

🥤 1 drink (beer, soda or tea)

🍪 A sweet treat

🧠 5 rounds of trivia

🏆 A chance to win fabulous prizes for the top team

Whether you're a news junkie, a pop culture pro, or just in it for the pizza, KSMU Trivia Night is the perfect way to spend an evening with friends while supporting public radio.

This event is for ages 21+

Trivia Night Facebook Events

Check out our Trivia Night dates for the FY27 season below. Each link will take you to our Facebook event pages so you can stay in the loop and be the first to know when tickets go live.

Please note: RSVPing on Facebook does not reserve or guarantee a ticket. The Facebook event is simply a way to receive updates and notifications. Tickets will need to be purchased separately once they become available.

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 17, 2027

Wednesday, May 19, 2027

Event Schedule

6:00-7:00 PM | Check-In & Dinner

7:00-9:00 PM | Trivia Time!

Venue details:

Tie & Timber Beer Company

1459 E Cherry Street

Springfield, Missouri 65802

Get directions

