Two more cases of Zika virus have been confirmed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Both were women, and one is pregnant. They had…
Officials with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks say they’ve anticipated for some time that they might have to screen donated blood for the Zika…
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed a case of Zika virus in a Missouri man who traveled to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean.…
Two more Missouri residents have been diagnosed with Zika virus—bringing the total number of cases in the state to nine. The Missouri Department of Health…