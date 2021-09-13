-
Nearly a thousand Springfield residents and concerned citizens participated in a demonstration Friday night in response to the successful repeal of the…
854 votes separated opponents and supporters of a Tuesday measure to repeal Springfield’s non-discrimination law expanding protections on the basis of…
The Yes on Question 1 committee kicked off its campaign Saturday morning in a quest to repeal the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI)…
A group of Springfield business leaders says voting not to repeal the city’s non-discrimination law next month means preserving and growing a strong…