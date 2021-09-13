-
Drury University Theatre’s third production of the 2020-21 season will open next Wednesday March 10: Shakespeare’s The Tempest, to be performed in Wilhoit…
Actors Theatre of Missouri’s Shakespeare At The Columns series presents William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night, (or What You Will)", directed by Sarah…
It’s slapstick comedy as only Shakespeare could do it: his 1594 farce “Comedy of Errors,” in a new production by the Missouri State University Theatre and…
The story is all new. The hits are all Elvis. Featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, based on the book by Joe DiPietro and inspired by Shakespeare’s…
Springfield Shakespeare at the Columns, in partnership with Actors Theatre of Missouri, Rice Theatricals, and The Dangerous Playground, presents William…
Missouri State University Theatre and Dance will present Shakespeare's whimsical comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream Nov.12-14 in Craig Hall Coger Theater.…