Veterans Health Administration
Health
Hundreds Of Veterans In Missouri And Kansas Lost Out On Care At Non-VA Facilities, Report Says
Dan Margolies
,
This story was updated at 1:47 p.m. to include the response of a spokesman for the VA region in question. Almost 1,000 veterans in Missouri, Kansas and...