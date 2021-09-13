-
The U.S. Census Bureau points to a poverty rate in Springfield Missouri above 25%, and The Every Child Promise, an initiative launched 5 years ago,…
A local effort called the Every Child Promise Initiative is trying to raise $100,000 for a permanent scholarship fund to help Springfield kids get quality…
Ilga Vise talks with Dana Carroll, Springfield’s child advocate for the Every Child Promise about the collaborative.Last year, the News-Leader featured a…
Springfield’s Every Child Promise initiative on Wednesday dedicated the Lighthouse Child and Daycare Center at Washington Avenue Baptist Church. As KSMU’s…