Tarkio
Arts and Entertainment
Brewer & Shipley Are "Still Smokin'" After 52 Years
Randy Stewart
,
They were one of the most successful folk-rock duos of the 1970s. Michael Brewer and Tom Shipley—Brewer & Shipley—are still making music together more…
Listen
•
10:00