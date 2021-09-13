-
Springfield Contemporary Theatre at SCT Center Stage in Wilhoit Plaza (corner of Robberson & Pershing) celebrates the 90th birthday of Stephen Sondheim,…
-
Springfield Little Theatre will open 2018 with the Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim musical "West Side Story," Jan.19-Feb.4 at the Landers Theatre. Two…
-
The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department will present Stephen Sondheim's musical "A Little Night Music" April 6-9 in Craig Hall Coger…
-
Who but Stephen Sondheim would conceive of a Broadway musical introducing the audience to nine of the most famous presidential assassins and would-be…