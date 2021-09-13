-
Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, 10 bluegrass bands, made up mostly of young people, will compete in the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest at Silver…
-
It’s the month of May, and at Silver Dollar City that means the familiar sounds we often associate with the Branson the park like riders on roller…
-
The winner of this year’s KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest at Silver Dollar City is the Russell Clan from Guthrie, Oklahoma. The single microphone…
-
Eighteen bands will compete this weekend in the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest at Silver Dollar City.It’s the 17th year of the event in which young…
-
A $26.5 million roller coaster, Time Traveler, under construction at Silver Dollar City will feature cars that turn while the ride is in motion, a 95-foot…
-
A long standing partnership between Ozarks Public Radio and Silver Dollar City, continues this month when the 16th, KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest…
-
A theater at Silver Dollar City has been turned into a giant instrument for a new festival taking place this month.Rex Burdette, show producer and…
-
Tourism continues to increase in Missouri. Governor Jay Nixon stopped at Silver Dollar City to announce that during Fiscal Year 2016, there were 41.7…
-
It was a grand gathering at Silver Dollar City’s Gazebo, Friday Oct 21st, when close to 2000 of Violet Hensley’s friends, family and fellow fiddlers,…
-
The 14 annual KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest was held May 23rd at Silver Dollar City. 19 band from 12 states were entered in the contest this year…