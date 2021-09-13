Seat Belts

-
Teen seat belt use will be the focus of a campaign that starts this weekend in Missouri. According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, law…
The Branson Board of Aldermen recently passed a primary seat belt ordinance, and that law goes into effect May 1. But the city has announced that the…
You can now be pulled over in Branson for not wearing a seat belt. The Branson Board of Aldermen voted in favor of a proposed seat belt ordinance making…
Law officers across Missouri, including here in Springfield, will hold what they’re calling an aggressive Click it or Ticket mobilization. It’s designed…