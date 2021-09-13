-
Bob Bradley, who directed Springfield Contemporary Theatre’s new production of Tom Morton-Smith’s drama “Oppenheimer,” said he was inspired to look for a…
Springfield Contemporary Theatre at SCT Center Stage in Wilhoit Plaza (corner of Robberson & Pershing) celebrates the 90th birthday of Stephen Sondheim,…
For their 25th anniversary, Springfield Contemporary Theatre reunites with longtime collaborator Sandra Asher to present the world premiere of her newest…
Springfield Contemporary Theatre Managing Artistic Director Rick Dines, and actor Matt Huebner, joined us on “Arts News” to talk about the company’s…
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet tackles America’s most controversial topic in Race, a provocative new tale of sex, guilt and bold…
Springfield Contemporary Theatre's 25th season opens with the winner of the 1986 Tony Award for Best Musical, "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," at SCT Center…
“So I think anybody who sees it will be quite pleased and quite impressed with what these actors have created in these roles.”That’s George Cron, director…
Director Rick Dines reunites actors from Springfield Contemporary Theatre's acclaimed production of "A Raisin in the Sun" to bring to Center Stage in…
Springfield Contemporary Theatre at SCT Center Stage in Wilhoit Plaza, corner of Pershing & Jefferson downtown, presents the annual "Missouri Solo Play…
“The Full Monty” meets “The Birdcage” in the Springfield-area premiere—indeed, the statewide premiere—of the music-filled comedy about singing your own…