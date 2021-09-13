-
The general manager of Springfield City Utilities is retiring after leading the utility company since 2011. Scott Miller’s last day will be December 20.…
Training has begun for University of Missouri medical students through the Springfield Clinical Campus, a new program that offers more hands on experience…
City Utilities says that beginning October 15 it will discontinue the use of coal at James River Power Station near Lake Springfield and move to natural…
Springfield citizens and businesses may soon have another renewal energy option. City Utilities on Friday held a dedication ceremony for a 40-acre solar…