The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, and Fisk Transportation all say thieves stole the catalytic converters from their vehicles…
The Salvation Army continues to provide relief efforts in Joplin, seven years after a tornado killed 161 people there. More than 7500 homes and 500…
The Salvation Army has begun taking applications for its 2017 Back-to-School Assistance Program. Families seeking help with school supplies and clothing…
The warmer weather is bringing more calls for service and has prompted caution from officials amid an extended heat advisory.In Taney County, paramedics…
A heat advisory is in effect starting at noon today and going through tomorrow evening. That means a period of hot temperatures is expected., and the heat…
Homeless services in the Ozarks are seeing their funding cut. According to Community Partnership of the Ozarks, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban…
The area’s homeless will have a place to go tomorrow night (1/9) to get out of the cold. The Salvation Army says it will open its Emergency Overnight…
In this segment of KSMU's Sense of Community Series, Michele Skalicky has an update on Aaron Pearson and his family. Pearson was shot in the line of duty…
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many charitable organizations around the Ozarks are hurrying to put the finishing touches on their free…
A former Springfield Police Officer that was seriously wounded on duty earlier this year will co-chair the Salvation Army’s 2015 Tree of Light’s…