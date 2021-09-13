-
The nonprofit Kitchen, Inc. is searching for a new CEO. The organization said in a news release that Rorie Orgeron served his last day in the position…
-
The non-profit Kitchen, Inc. has sold its Commercial Street campus, the latest step in the organization’s move to a new venue later this year.According to…
-
A vacant lot in northeast Springfield will soon be home to the Kitchen Inc’s new emergency shelter and office building.The nonprofit social service agency…
-
After spending nearly six months homeless, Joyce Jewel moved four different times in the span of two years before finding a place she can now call…
-
Last April, The Kitchen, Inc. closed the door to the Missouri Hotel after 20 years of operation. In September, founder Sister Lorraine Biebel passed away…
-
A Springfield nonprofit that serves the homeless says a timeline has been established for closing the Missouri Hotel.The Springfield facility along…