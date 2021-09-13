Robert Westenberg

-
The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department will offer a season of “streamed command performances” this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19…
"Oh, what a beautiful morning" – it's just one of the many iconic songs attributed to the team of Rogers and Hammerstein. In their first collaboration,…
The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department presents a new musical, "Amélie," based on the 2001 motion picture, Oct. 25-29 in Craig Hall…
The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department will present Stephen Sondheim's musical "A Little Night Music" April 6-9 in Craig Hall Coger…
Drury University Theatre will present John Kander and Fred Ebb's musical classic Cabaret Wednesday through Saturday November 11-14 in Wilhoit Theater.…
If you missed Missouri State University Theatre and Dance's recent production of the Moliere comedy Tartuffe, you'll have another rare chance to see this…
The Drury University Department of Theatre will present "Violet," a profoundly powerful musical that follows the journey of a young, disfigured woman…