Springfield’s director of planning and development, Ralph Rognstad, plans to retire Jan. 23rd after working 27 years for the city.Rognstad became the…
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/city-officials-break-ground-new-route-66-roadside-park_84705.mp3As the shovels hit the dirt, cheers…
Crews will break ground in April for the initial development of the Birthplace of Route 66 Roadside Park in Springfield. As KSMU’s Scott Harvey reports,…
Planning continues for the Route 66-themed Roadside Park on College Street in Springfield. As KSMU’s Scott Harvey reports, officials on Saturday offered…