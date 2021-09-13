Search Query
Queen City Shout Quarantine Open Mic
Arts and Entertainment
Area Musicians Invited To Perform On Facebook For "Queen City Shout Quarantine Open Mic"
Randy Stewart
,
Eddie Gumucio, local musician and educator, and host of KSMU’s Wednesday night program “Beneath the Surface,” organizes a live music festival in…
Listen
•
5:59